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Newly approved Department of Neighborhood Safety will change how Baltimore responds to mental health emergencies
By Maggie Jones,9 days ago
The Baltimore City Council passed legislation Monday to create the Department of Neighborhood Safety, a third branch of public safety that will change how 911 calls are handled in Baltimore City. “No one should lose their life to a mental health crisis,” Baltimore City Council President Zeke Cohen said in...
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