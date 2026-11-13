undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Go BIG this weekend! Good Party ATX shares Austin events and a gentle giant
By Trevor Scott,9 days ago
Austin, TX — The holiday season is heating up, and Austin's calendar is packed with reasons to get out and have some fun! From festive shopping and dazzling art installations to literary celebrations, live music, and events supporting great causes, there's something for everyone this weekend. And if you're looking for a furry friend to join your adventures, we've got one very special pup who just might steal your heart!