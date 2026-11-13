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El Mirage Turns a Drainage Basin Into a 30,000-Square-Foot Outdoor Classroom
By Kim Tran,7 days ago
Waddell Rd. & El Mirage Rd. — Approximate Location of Outdoor Learning Center. A patch of land near Waddell and El Mirage roads that used to be little more than a drainage basin and a basketball court is now home to a 30,000-square-foot outdoor learning center, open year-round right next to the El Mirage Public Library. The City of El Mirage opened the space this past spring, giving residents an open-air alternative to the library's indoor stacks.
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