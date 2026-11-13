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Canadiens star Chris Kreider leaves game after very bad knee injury in Boston
By Vincent Carbonneau,9 days ago
Chris Kreider left the Canadiens' win in Boston on Thursday night with a left knee injury, and Montreal still has no word on how serious it is. It happened in the middle of the third period. Bruins forward Michael Eyssimont fell into Kreider's legs, and the winger's left knee appeared to bend inward. Kreider tried to hop off the ice, unable to put weight on that leg.