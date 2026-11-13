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Gold And Silver Downside Targets & Price vs Value
By Authors,7 days ago
It has been said that time heals all wounds. For long-term gold and silver investors, the opposite seems true. Time exacerbates the negative effects of lower prices. When the gold price peaked in 2011 at $1900/oz, high expectations abounded for a breakthrough of $2000/oz. That didn't happen until nine years later, in 2020, but only briefly. The $2000 barrier was not exceeded decisively until 2024.