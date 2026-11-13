undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Nearly 100, Irwin Goldberg continues coaching after decades of inspiring young athletes
By Michelle Mullen,8 days ago
Irwin Goldberg has coached young athletes toward the finish line for more than seven decades. Just shy of his 100th birthday, he has no plans to stop. On Nov. 7, more than 60 former high school athletes gathered in City Island to celebrate his upcoming birthday, including those he coached decades earlier at John F. Kennedy High School in Marble Hill. Goldberg, now based in Florida, dedicated his career to helping students succeed beyond athletics, guiding generations of young runners toward college scholarships and professional opportunities.