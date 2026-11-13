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Property Tax Relief Creates Funding Challenges to Local Leaders
By Central Florida Public Media,9 days ago
Florida cities and counties are working through the effects of Amendment 3 after voters approved the constitutional amendment that’s intended to provide property tax relief to qualifying homeowners with 62% support. Municipalities are discussing spending cuts, adding fees, or a combination of the two to make up for the property tax revenue they could lose.
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