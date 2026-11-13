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Charlotte County mobile home fire spreads on Turbak Drive
By Weather Authority,8 days ago
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. (WINK)—A fire engulfed a mobile home on Turbak Drive after Charlotte County Fire & EMS responded at about 1:35 a.m. Callers reported the residence was fully engulfed and initial reports said it was unknown whether anyone was inside. When crews arrived, they found a single-story, double-wide mobile home fully involved in fire.