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Paws, purpose and Austin pride! FVF Law unveils its 2027 dog calendar
By We Are Austin,9 days ago
Austin, TX — It's a doggone good tradition that's getting even better! FVF Law is back with its beloved annual dog calendar, and the 2027 edition is celebrating the people, personalities, and precious pups that make Austin one of a kind. But this year's calendar is about more than adorable photos. It's also helping make a lasting difference in the community!