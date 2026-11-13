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Man charged for the 2024 shooting at the former Bee-Bee's Restaurant: Officials
By Kaylee Shipley,9 days ago
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — According to officials, charges have been issued against an individual for the November 2024 shooting at the former Bee- Bee's Restaurant. Officials said that after a nearly two-year investigation by the Lynchburg Police Department, Senior Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Kelsey Parrish with the Lynchburg Commonwealth Attorney’s Office convened a special grand jury to consider evidence and determine if charges should proceed from the shooting that occurred on November 8, 2024, at the former Bee- Bee’s Restaurant located at 6113 Fort Avenue in the City of Lynchburg.