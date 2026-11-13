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No regrets: Olentangy Liberty girls volleyball caps breakthrough season with state semifinal run
By Michael Rich,8 days ago
VANDALIA — The Olentangy Liberty girls volleyball team certainly ran into a juggernaut in a Division I state semifinal on Nov. 12 at Butler. The Patriots not only lost on the scoreboard to reigning two-time state champion Cincinnati Seton 25-11, 25-17, 25-16, but they had just about everything else going against it.