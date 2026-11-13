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Northrop Grumman and Hermeus Partner on Autonomous High-Speed Aircraft
By Nancy. M,4 days ago
Northrop Grumman and Hermeus Corporation have signed a teaming agreement to develop and field a new class of autonomous high-speed military aircraft, combining advanced mission systems with Hermeus’ supersonic aircraft technology. The collaboration will integrate Northrop Grumman’s combat-proven mission systems, payload integration, and autonomy expertise with Hermeus’ high-speed Quarterhorse...