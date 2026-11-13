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UK Court orders A380 startup Global Airlines into compulsory liquidation
By Swati.K,7 days ago
The UK court has ordered Global Airlines into compulsory liquidation, marking a major setback for the British startup that aimed to establish a transatlantic airline operation built around the Airbus A380. The winding-up order follows a petition filed earlier this year, while the company’s only aircraft has remained in long-term storage in France since July 2025.