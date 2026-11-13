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China Eastern signs engine and aviation materials deals
By Nancy. M,7 days ago
China Eastern Airlines has signed 23 procurement agreements with international suppliers at the ninth China International Import Expo (CIIE), including agreements covering spare engines, aviation materials, and aircraft cabin upgrades. The agreements, signed during the event in Shanghai from November 5 to 10, 2026, include procurement commitments worth US$540 million...