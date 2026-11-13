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Felician Honors Veterans, Celebrates America 250 with Annual Ruck March
8 days ago
RUTHERFORD, NJ – Felician University hosted its 6th annual Ruck March in honor of the brave men and women who have dedicated their lives to service in the United States Military and to observe the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence. Approximately 120 attendees, including students, faculty, and staff, began the walk at the Lodi Campus in the morning, rucking 3.50 miles through the streets of Lodi, Wallington, East Rutherford, and Rutherford.