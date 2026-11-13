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Defendant Receives 20-Year Prison Sentence for Child Pornography Offenses
By Steve Brandy,8 days ago
THE FOLLOWING IS A VERMILION COUNTY STATE’S ATTORNEY’S OFFICE RELEASE. On November 10, 2026, Connor Gilonske (DOB: 9/15/00), formerly of Hoopeston, Illinois, was sentenced to 14 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections for one count of Child Pornography, a class X felony, and to 6 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections for a second count of Child Pornography, a class 2 felony. The sentences were ordered to be served consecutively, and will be followed by a term of 3 years to natural life of mandatory supervised release, to be determined by the Prison Review Board, and a required lifetime Sex Offender registration. The defendant entered into a blind plea of guilty at a plea hearing on September 2, 2026. The plea and sentencing hearings were presided over by Judge Mark S. Goodwin.