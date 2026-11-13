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Over the Course of a Few Hours, Eureka Police Arrested or Cited Five People, Including a Bicyclist, For Impaired Driving
By LoCO Staff,9 days ago
As part of the Eureka Police Department’s (EPD) ongoing Sober Streets Eureka campaign, officers continue to focus on impaired driving enforcement and roadway safety throughout the holiday season. During the evening hours of November 11 and early morning hours of November 12, 2026, EPD officers encountered five separate incidents involving suspected or confirmed impaired drivers.
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