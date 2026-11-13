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Decatur City Schools joins national lawsuit against social media companies
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff,9 days ago
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Decatur City Schools is joining a national lawsuit against several major social media companies. The lawsuit claims the platforms are addictive, harm students’ mental health and create distractions in schools. School board members also told the Decatur Daily that social media makes bullying worse. Muscle...
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