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Hawaiʻi Tobacco Quitline launches free mobile app to help people stop smoking
9 days ago
The Hawai‘i Tobacco Quitline has a new mobile app that makes it easier than ever to access free help to stop smoking. The new tobacco cessation app is called Quitlogix, and it provides the same services as the Quitline’s online program, a news release said. Added advantages are push notifications and biometric login capability using a face or fingerprint.