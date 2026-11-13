undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Fresh Squeezed Sports Podcast: Men’s Soccer on NCAA tourney bubble
By Story by,7 days ago
On this week’s episode of The Fresh Squeezed Podcast, guests Brigh Maczka and William Jackson discuss field hockey’s push for a deep run in the NCAA Tournament. Next, Chadi Tolaimate and David Horn react to men’s soccer’s loss in the ACC Tournament. They also break down Syracuse basketball, where the men’s team fell to Indiana 83-80 and the women’s team dominated Siena 82-58.