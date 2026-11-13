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For what it’s worth - Ray Rickman visits Block Island
By Renee Meyer,8 days ago
Ray Rickman, originally from Detroit and now a long-time resident of Providence, has worn many hats in his life and can talk about almost any subject, whether it be historic architectural preservation, politics, race relations, the arts, or rare books. He has been a state representative and a deputy secretary of state, a rare book dealer for over 50 years, and is the founder and executive director of the not-for-profit, Stages Of Freedom.