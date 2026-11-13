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A Look Back Through Leonardo DiCaprio’s Dating History
9 days ago
Few male celebrities have the lasting cultural impact of Leonardo DiCaprio. Since the 1997 film Titanic made him into a global superstar, the actor has been a mainstay in Hollywood, appearing in big-budget movies like Inception, Shutter Island, The Wolf of Wall Street, and more. While DiCaprio's acting career has earned him plenty of accolades — including an Oscar —his love life has arguably drawn just as much public fascination.