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Got a big idea for Rhode Island? Share your recommendations with Governor-elect Helena Foulkes
8 days ago
The transition team of Governor-elect Helena Buonanno Foulkes has launched a website for Rhode Islanders to share ideas, express interest in public service, and to serve as a resource for news and plans for the Governor-elect’s incoming administration, at helenatransition.com. The site includes a way for residents, business owners,...