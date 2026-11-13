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What the Recent Elections and an Evolving Federal Policy Landscape Could Mean for Medicaid Expansion Efforts in 2027
9 days ago
The outcome of the 2026 mid-term elections will result in major shifts in Congress and in state governments when newly elected officials take office in January 2027. In response to voter concerns about affordability of health care, Democrats ran on promises to roll back changes in Medicaid and the Affordable Care Act (ACA) that are expected to increase costs for people, reduce access to care, shift costs to states, increase fiscal pressure on providers, and increase the number of people who are uninsured. In addition to rolling back recent Medicaid changes, states with newly elected Democratic governors and / or changes in the make-up of state legislatures could reignite discussions to expand coverage by adopting the ACA Medicaid expansion. Among the ten states that have not adopted the expansion, Georgia, Kansas, Texas and Wisconsin are key states to watch for potential new debates about expansion given the outcome of the elections. For these states and other non-expansion states that have debated expansion in prior years, the evolving federal policy landscape could be a factor in renewed expansion debates. For example, federal work requirements could facilitate consideration in Mississippi where expansion efforts previously failed due to an inability to include work requirements, and that could be a factor in debates in other states as well.
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