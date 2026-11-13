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Stefon Diggs goes for 83 yards, TD in Week 10
3 days ago
Diggs had his best game of the season in the close win over the Giants on Thursday night. The veteran wideout caught the game-winning touchdown on a 32-yard pass from Jayden Daniels with 57 seconds left in regulation. Diggs has shown a nose for the end zone in his first season in Washington, catching six touchdowns in eight games. He will be a fantasy WR3 in Week 11 vs. the Bengals.