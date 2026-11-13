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Traveling veterinarian Jordan Pack makes house calls for all creatures great and small
By Editorials,9 days ago
Jordan Pack may be Middle Tennessee’s only rolling veterinarian on eight wheels. Pack, who recently moved his family from Milton to Auburntown, operates Hillside Veterinary Services, a mobile treatment center for all creatures great and small. On an average week he puts 1,200 miles on his 2018 RAM 2500 that tows his 2026 model Homesteader 7×14-square-foot enclosed trailer.