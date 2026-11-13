undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
OKC performing arts director Toby Tobin retires after 32-year legacy
7 days ago
"Who can say that I've been changed for the better?. "But because I knew you, I have been changed for good." A group of children, teenagers and adults recently performed a special show for Toby Tobin, longtime director of performing arts for Oklahoma City Parks and Recreation, as she prepared to step back from her full-time position with parks and recreation to retire.