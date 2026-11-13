undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Rutherford County Politics, School Vouchers & "Lollywag"
8 days ago
Rutherford County politics just took a dramatic turn, and hosts Bill Wilson and Meredith Thomas are unpacking the fallout. Following a razor-thin 280-vote congressional upset and a shift toward hyper-partisan local elections, Bill and Meredith welcome callers Jason Bennett and Antron Peebles to debate the real-world impact of Tennessee’s school voucher program, charter school oversight, and the loss of independent local leadership.