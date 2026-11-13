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A healthy restaurant brand can still be a distressed business
By James Vitrano,9 days ago
Restaurant sales are expected to reach $1.55 trillion in 2026, which is up from 2025. On paper, that looks like a healthy industry. But look underneath the topline and the story can change quickly. The National Restaurant Association expects real, inflation-adjusted sales growth of just 1.3% this year. Six in ten operators reported declining traffic in 2025, and only 58% said they were profitable. Restaurant Chapter 11 bankruptcy filings rose an estimated 50% in 2024, and the industry has continued to see familiar brands, franchisees and restaurant groups enter restructuring or close locations.