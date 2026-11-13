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Launch: National Village and Urban Community Fund Office Launch a Nationwide Agricultural Skills Program in Thailand
By Carly Zed Zander,8 days ago
The National Village and Urban Community Fund Office (VF) has launched a multi-region agricultural skills program with the Agricultural Research Development Agency (ARDA) and the King Rama IX Agricultural Museum (KRAM). The "Four-Region Professional Agricultural Skills Development Project" focuses on full value-chain training to raise product quality, improve processing, and increase local incomes.
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