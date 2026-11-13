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Community Connections Tobacco Free Lincoln County: Promoting Resources to Help Nebraskans Quit Tobacco During Quit Tobacco Week
7 days ago
Story by Community Connections Tobacco Free Lincoln County. (North Platte, NE) – The week of November 15-21, 2026, Community Connections Tobacco Free Lincoln County (TFLC), Tobacco Free Nebraska, the American Cancer Society, the Nebraska Tobacco Quitline, and other partners across the state are celebrating Quit Tobacco Week. This week focuses on encouraging Nebraskans to quit tobacco and promoting available resources to help them quit commercial tobacco.