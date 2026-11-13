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23 New York City Museums Every Culture Lover Should Visit, From Famous Institutions to Hidden Gems
By Editor recommendations,8 days ago
"Hearst Magazines and Yahoo may earn commission or revenue on some items through these links." As a rich cultural melting pot, it only makes sense that New York City boasts an incredible array of museums and institutions across its five boroughs. The cultural offerings are nothing short of extraordinary, featuring renowned establishments like the American Museum of Natural History and the Metropolitan Museum of Art, where visitors from all corners of the globe come to immerse themselves in art and history spanning centuries.