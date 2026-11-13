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Amateur Athlete of the Week: Steve Barnard
By Robert Alietti,9 days ago
ASHLAND, Ore. - Steve Barnard spent three weeks in a hospital after a motorcycle accident, but once he recovered, he headed straight to the gym. "Three weeks in the hospital and about 15 to 18 months of rehab and recovery, going from a wheelchair to a walker to crutches," Barnard said. "And at the end of that I went and bought a Harley Dyna and went to the gym and hired a trainer and said, 'I wanna get big and strong.'"
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