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Forget California — This West Coast State Is Quietly More Beautiful
By Editor recommendations,8 days ago
Oregon may not always top the typical bucket lists, but for those in the know, this Pacific Northwest gem is a treasure trove of natural beauty, dramatic landscapes, and soul-stirring serenity. From rugged coastlines to volcanic lakes, ancient forests to vibrant waterfalls, Oregon delivers scenic splendor in spades. Whether you're...
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