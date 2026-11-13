undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
What makes Brandon special? Local businesses, community pride and holiday traditions
By Deiah Riley,9 days ago
BRANDON, FL — From shopping and dining to locally owned businesses and community traditions, there’s plenty drawing people to Brandon. As part of Tampa Bay 28’s Community Tour, Good Morning Tampa Bay anchor Deiah Riley spoke with Brandon Riverview Chamber of Commerce President Amber Aaron about what makes the community a special place to live, work and play.