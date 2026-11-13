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Jarren Duran seems clearly on the trade block, but what’s the Red Sox outfielder’s value? Still tough to say.
By Alex Speier, The Boston Globe,9 days ago
LAS VEGAS — Jarren Duran occupies a familiar place: a spinning rumor mill. The Red Sox have discussed the possibility of dealing Duran on and off for multiple years, including prior to the start of the 2026 season — the team had numerous conversations with the Astros about infielder Isaac Paredes — and leading up to this year’s deadline.