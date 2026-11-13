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Puerto Rico's Tropical Beach With Rainbow Fish And A Sunken Pier Looks Like A Postcard Come To Life
By Editor recommendations,8 days ago
The lush tropical landscapes, fine white sand, and the clear blue Caribbean water of Puerto Rico means visitors are spoiled for choice when it comes to choosing the perfect seaside getaway. With nearly 300 beaches dotting the island's almost 300 miles of coastline, there's a beach to suit every taste, and picture-perfect Crash Boat Beach, just outside the town of Aguadilla, is a standout on the island's west coast.
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