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California Mexican restaurant Puesto has opened its first out-of-state location in Nashville
By Kevin Gray,9 days ago
Puesto started in San Diego in 2012 as a walk-up taco stand. Today, the Mexican restaurant counts eight full-service locations across California and has a few concession outposts in stadiums. On October 23, the concept expanded outside of California for the first time, opening in Nashville Yards, a 19-acre mixed-use development in Downtown Nashville.