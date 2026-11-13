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Dolphins, Sharks, and Hidden Wildlife: Exploring South Carolina’s Salt Marshes with Captain Robert Hopkins
By Editor recommendations,7 days ago
The post Dolphins, Sharks, and Hidden Wildlife: Exploring South Carolina's Salt Marshes with Captain Robert Hopkins appeared first on A-Z Animals. Just beyond the beaches of Charleston, South Carolina, lies an extraordinary world where dolphins launch themselves onto muddy banks to catch fish, bald eagles steal meals from unsuspecting ospreys, and strange creatures lurk beneath the surface of winding tidal creeks.
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