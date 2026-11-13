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Why This Napa Valley Resort Is The Ultimate Cozy Escape
By Editor recommendations,7 days ago
The air had a slight chill one fall morning at Carneros Resort and Spa, a Forbes Travel Guide Four-Star hotel in the Carneros wine region at the southern end of Napa Valley. I woke up early to watch the sun rise over Carneros' steamy, glowing hilltop pool. I wasn't the only one — a handful of other guests had left their plush beds to take in the golden skies, vineyard views and the freshly brewed coffee at the adjacent Hilltop Dining Room.