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6 Things To Do In Myrtle Beach This Holiday Season
By Editor recommendations,7 days ago
Winter getaways don't have to be cold or snowy, and one of the South's favorite vacation destinations is a perfect example. If you're looking for an end-of-year getaway that will put you in the holiday spirit, there's no better place than Myrtle Beach. The coastal South Carolina town is a popular summertime destination thanks to the 60-mile stretch of Atlantic shoreline it's situated on, but once November and December hit, it transforms into a winter wonderland. With events starting in November and continuing through the new year, nearly every weekend is jam-packed with something exciting to see and do—whether it's a spectacular light display or a dazzling Christmas special. The best thing about heading to the beach during the holidays? Average highs hover around 60 degrees, which means you can still enjoy the stunning waterfront views with far fewer crowds. Take a long walk on the beach or have a lingering meal at one of many ocean-facing restaurants. Myrtle Beach is the perfect place to exhale before the rush of the holidays ensues—all while keeping the festive spirit alive.