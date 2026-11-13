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Eagles down to 4 captains after starting the season with 7
By Alexis Chassen,9 days ago
After trading Jordan Davis to the Jaguars, the Eagles are down three captains from the start of the season. The Eagles started the 2026 NFL season having voted seven players as captains, and as we enter Week 10, the team’s bye, they are down to just four on the active roster. It’s remarkable how different this team looks halfway through the current campaign.