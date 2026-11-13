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Storm Brings Rain, Sierra Snow and Yosemite Road Closures
By SNO Staff,8 days ago
Weekend plans may need a little flexibility as a storm brings rain to the foothills and snow to the higher Sierra, prompting temporary road closures in Yosemite National Park. For mountain-area residents, the conditions will depend heavily on elevation. Lower communities face cooler, wet weather, while a winter storm warning covers the Sierra Nevada above 6,000 feet beginning Friday, November 13, at 10 a.m.