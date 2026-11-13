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25 Years of Giving Back: Sopinka United Way Legal Luncheon Celebrates Record-Breaking $625,000 Raised
8 days ago
A remarkable 25-year tradition of generosity reached new heights today as the Sopinka United Way Legal Luncheon celebrated its milestone anniversary with a record-breaking fundraising achievement of $600,000, the highest amount raised in the event’s history. For a quarter-century, members of the legal community have come together through this...