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Poverty Leaves Afghan Children Vulnerable to Taliban Recruitment, UN Official Warns
By Nazanin Mohseni,9 days ago
KABUL, AFGHANISTAN – Vanessa Frazier, the United Nations Special Representative for Children and Armed Conflict, has warned that poverty and economic hardship are making children in Afghanistan vulnerable to recruitment into the Taliban’s ranks. In an interview with Voice of America (VOA), Frazier urged the Taliban authorities to...