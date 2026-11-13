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Burnout is an operational issue, not a personal wellness problem
By Rachel Engel,9 days ago
For many EMS providers, burnout is not a wellness challenge to be solved with another resilience training; it’s a warning sign that the work environment itself needs repair. Editor’s Note: This article originally appeared in the EMS1 industry report, “What Paramedics Want in 2026: The provider roadmap for EMS leaders.” Explore our full coverage in the What Paramedics Want resource hub.