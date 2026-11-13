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Drexel tennis wraps up fall season with Dragon Invitational
By Ryan Legg,7 days ago
The Drexel women's tennis team wrapped up its fall schedule at Vidas Tennis Center, where the Dragon Invitational was hosted from Oct. 30 through Nov. 1. While the Dragons faced a tough singles slate throughout the weekend, the doubles pairing of Anastasia Kavounov and Christine Fourie provided a consistent bright spot, finishing the tournament undefeated.