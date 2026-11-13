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Coll and Orfi capture titles at 2026 U.S. Open Squash Championships at Drexel
By James Ceccoli,7 days ago
The 2026 U.S. Open Squash Championships brought the world’s top professional squash players to Philadelphia from Sunday, Nov. 1, to Sunday, Nov. 8. Considered the most prestigious squash tournament in the United States and a Platinum-level event on the Professional Squash Association World Tour, the tournament has been hosted in partnership with Drexel University for 15 years. For the sixth consecutive year, the matches took place at the Arlen Specter US Squash Center, right in the heart of Drexel’s campus. Beyond the main draws, the weeklong event highlighted local community outreach on Monday, Nov. 2, with SquashSmarts VIP Night. This event recognized 160 enrolled Philadelphia public school students, welcomed 47 new middle school participants, and announced the creation of a new mothers’ team named “Squash Latina Madres.” US Squash CEO Mollie Marcoux Samaan also presented two major national honors during the week, awarding the 2026 Robert W. Callahan Sportsmanship Award to Berwyn Squash and Fitness Club pro Dominic Hughes on Tuesday, Nov. 3, and the 50th President’s Cup to Maryland Club Director of Racquets Andrew Cordova on Wednesday, Nov. 4.