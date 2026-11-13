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'Trusting the Process:' Joel Embiid deserves respect
By Navneeth Nalajala,7 days ago
For those who have been following the Philadelphia 76ers this season, the team’s narrative has been fascinating. With a 9-3 record, Nick Nurse’s squad is near the top of the Eastern Conference thanks mainly to a revamped roster with several key players: Tyrese Maxey with his elite scoring, the perimeter shooting of Jaylen Brown, and the addition of arguably one of the most successful basketball players in the modern era, LeBron James.