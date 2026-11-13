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I checked my router's security settings and found features I should have disabled years ago
By Tanveer Singh,9 days ago
Users who are never satisfied with their Wi-Fi performance may keep tweaking their router's settings, but they often ignore the ones that could matter the most. Many such settings are rarely used, and hence are easy to forget about. I found I was in the same boat when I recently discovered some unsavory security-related settings were left enabled on my router's admin page.